Testimony presented in favor, opposition of Daylight Saving Time bill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Falling back an hour and springing forward may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a bill at the state legislature.

Senate Bill 2201 was heard by the Political Subdivisions Committee earlier Thursday and received a 6-1 “do pass” vote.

Sen. Jason Heitkamp presented testimony from both opposing and favoring sides.

Those in favor say the change is too much of a disruption to their lives and their kids’ lives.

Others say with the different time zones, it may be too confusing to stay in daylight saving time.

“The other day, my daughter had a meeting in Dickinson and so she called me, she phoned a friend, and said, ‘What time do I need to leave to make my meeting at 5:30?’ And I said, ‘You have to leave at 5:00.’ It’s algebra. I hate to make people use algebra but it’s fun sometimes,” said Heitkamp.

The bill will be heard again at a committee hearing Feb. 5 at 9:30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Inspiration 4 Civilian Space Mission

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Covid Weddings

BPS Paw Art

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Go Red

Covid-19 treatment option encouraged for high-risk individuals

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Winter Activities

Cold temps settle in for the long haul

NDC FEB 4

UMary Hockey

Minot State Signing Day

UMary Signing Day

Virtual Y

Tribal leaders: Bills continue to chip away at tribes’ gaming revenue

Eagle Hike

Minot Citizen of the Year

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News