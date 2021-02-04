Testimony presented in favor, opposition of Daylight Saving Time bill

Falling back an hour and springing forward may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a bill at the state legislature.

Senate Bill 2201 was heard by the Political Subdivisions Committee earlier Thursday and received a 6-1 “do pass” vote.

Sen. Jason Heitkamp presented testimony from both opposing and favoring sides.

Those in favor say the change is too much of a disruption to their lives and their kids’ lives.

Others say with the different time zones, it may be too confusing to stay in daylight saving time.

“The other day, my daughter had a meeting in Dickinson and so she called me, she phoned a friend, and said, ‘What time do I need to leave to make my meeting at 5:30?’ And I said, ‘You have to leave at 5:00.’ It’s algebra. I hate to make people use algebra but it’s fun sometimes,” said Heitkamp.

The bill will be heard again at a committee hearing Feb. 5 at 9:30.