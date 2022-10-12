WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through a ditch before hitting an embankment.

The man was then transported by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius in Williston where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.