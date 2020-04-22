Texas Roadhouse in Bismarck Ventures Into a Pop-up Farmer’s Market

A Bismarck restaurant has added a daily pop-up farmer’s market to their parking lot.

Since closing the dining room, Texas Roadhouse has taken a big revenue hit.

But now, their farmer’s market sells produce, seasonings, fresh juices and, what they’re known best for, steaks.

This not only makes up for the missing revenue from dine-in customers but also helps customers avoid crowds.

“A lot of people, they don’t really like, they don’t feel safe right away going to the grocery stores. Trying to keep six feet apart, trying to keep themselves clean and healthy and everything like that. We really try to provide a service they can do that and feel comfortable and safe. Just help out the community and provide that service,” shared Wakely Pister, their service manager.

Pister says in one day alone they made almost $4,000 in sales.

The market runs daily from noon until 8 p.m.