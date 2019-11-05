Thanksgiving alcohol sales moves to second reading

MINOT — To sell alcohol on Thanksgiving or not?

That was the question on the table for the city of Minot tonight.

Currently, the code of ordinances prohibits the sale of alcohol on Thanksgiving Day.

The owner of Saul’s and the Taproom said he thinks it’s time that Minot updates its laws with the state’s law.

State law says that you can’t go to a liquor store and purchase beer, but bars and restaurants can sell it.

He said that people in the Magic City should have that same option.

“And also giving our servicemen and women and our nonresidents, oil field workers, travel nurses, doctors, to go out and have a beverage if they don’t have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving Day,” said Jon Lakoduk, owner of Saul’s and the Taproom.

“Maybe watch some football if they can’t afford or don’t want to take the time off to go home for Thanksgiving.”

In order to change the ordinance, it must go through two readings. It passed its first reading tonight.

One Alderman said he would like to hear the input from law enforcement on how this might affect things, but they aren’t sure if this will be put in effect by this turkey day.