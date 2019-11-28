Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thanksgiving Day: Cloudy with a slight chance for isolated snow showers. Freezing drizzle could create slick roads with light ice accumulation. Highs stay in the 20s with a strong wind all day. Southeasterly wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow mixed with freezing drizzle. Lows in the 20s with breezy southeasterly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Black Friday: Cloudy with chances for light snow and freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a much lighter wind. Easterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing widespread snow and increasing wind. The worst travel conditions look to be after midnight with easterly wind 20-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Saturday: Blizzard conditions for much of North Dakota with impossible travel for most. The highest impacts will be in the southern half of the state. Expect heavy bands of snow, northerly wind 20-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph. Road closures are anticipated as well as possible power outages.

Sunday: Decreasing snow from west to east. The wind will also decrease as well. Patchy blowing snow will stay a concern. Highs cool to the teens and 20s.

