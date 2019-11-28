Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season and while some are home with family — others aren’t.

70 volunteers were hard at work this morning carving turkey, and slicing pies.



“It started in 1969 as a way to kind of celebrate the greatest generation with our newest generation,” says Susan Wagers, organizer.

Over 200 senior citizens were shuttled to the Minot Air Force Base for the annual Thanksgiving Day of Love.

She added, “They come out and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and fellowship with our volunteers.”



Men and women who serve in our country are away from home during the holidays, and WagerA says many enjoy helping out with the ones they call family.



“We have every rank every squadron of people volunteering, from the very highest rank to people who are just getting into the military,” says Wagers.

And for one of those volunteers, Thanksgiving Day of Love has become a tradition of its own in her family.

“My dad was in the Air Force before we moved here, so I was here as a child from 94-98. This has been going on like the whole time. So my family volunteered every year. We use to call it adopt a grandparent day,” says Angelica Cape.

In the sea of people talking and enjoying the company of friends…one woman says she wouldn’t have wanted to be any other place.

“I haven’t been here for a few years, but they are very accommodating and they treat us like royalty out here,” says Judith Stein.

Organizers and volunteers say even though they couldn’t be home with their families…seeing the smiles on the senior’s faces was just as rewarding.