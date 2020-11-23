Thanksgiving dinner tips to stay safe and healthy

With COVID-19 still around for the holidays, you may have to change your holiday plans to make it as safe as possible.
But there are alternatives to safely having a Thanksgiving dinner with your loved ones.
For those of you who are vulnerable or have underlying health conditions, attend a dinner, virtually.
If the weather allows it, you can also take your celebration outside.
“You can do outdoor seating spaced 6 feet apart. And just, you know, masks and visit in person but just socially distance. Outdoors is much more safe than having everybody indoors in a smaller space,” said Renae Moch, the Director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.
Moch says if you are the cook you should be washing your hands and sanitizing your workspace and if you’re sick stay home and away from family.