Thanksgiving Eve is widely known as the ‘biggest drinking night of the year’

The night before Thanksgiving is widely known as the biggest drinking night of the year. We have tips on how to stay safe this holiday weekend.

“I have participated in this. I know what it’s like,” said Ben George, General manager of The Original.

The night before Thanksgiving is a busy one for bars, with people home for the holiday.

Many people don’t have to work the next day, so they’re able to celebrate with people they maybe haven’t seen in a long time.

“A lot of people like to come out and just relax for a little bit before they get to spend the next day with all their families and do all the Black Friday shopping,” George said.

Another reason others go out is so they don’t have to entertain people before hosting a big meal. And, George said some people said it’s the perfect hangover cure.

But fun aside, George and the Minot Police Department want to make sure you have a night filled with fun, but to be safe so you can spend Thanksgiving with your family.

“Drink in moderation. Come out, have a great time,” George said. “If you are going to drink, we highly recommend taking a Lyft, having a DD. We never want to see anyone get in trouble.”

“I think with our ride shares, with Lyft and that type of thing in town, along with the number of cab services that we have, I think there are plenty of sober options for finding a ride home, that’d be my number one tip is just make sure you have that ride lined up before you go out,” said Patrol Commander John Klug

Klug also said with the winter weather this weekend, drivers need to remember to slow down and be careful when the snow starts to fall.