Thanksgiving Weekend Weather

The days following Thanksgiving see an increase of travelers on the roads, but some harsh winter weather could be limiting your road trips. Lane Henkins gives us more information on this weekend weather.

Some of us have already seen some slick conditions and icy roadways, but we are in for an even bigger surprise.

Amber Wheeler: “Well this weekend the brunt of the storm is moving in on Saturday. So Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night are the worst times to travel. The storm really ramps up early on Saturday morning and you’re talking blizzard like conditions for at least most of southern North Dakota right now, through all of Saturday.”

But if you do have to be out on the road, the North Dakota Department of Transportation has some tools to help plan your trip.

Jamie Olson: “Watch our travel information map or download the app on your phone and keep and eye on the conditions. That maps updated continuously as the conditions change.”

Also keep in mind, if you do decide to go out, it’s not just you who might be in trouble.

Jamie Olson: “When we say don’t travel and you decide that hey i’m want to travel, And you get stuck. Then somebody has to come out, a plow, a…highway patrol, probably a tow truck, maybe an ambulance if you’re injured. So I mean, think about that when you’re making these decisions, don’t just think about yourself I guess.”

“If you’re able, just be patient and wait until conditions are better before you start to head back home. Maybe stay an extra day with some family. Reporting for KX News in Bismarck, I’m Lane Henkins.”