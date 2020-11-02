That’s a lot of bull: 17 bucking bulls from Mandan’s Dakota Rodeo will compete for the world title in Texas

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will hold its world finals in Texas later this month, and 17 bucking bulls from Mandan will be there vying for championship honors.

Two groups of athletes — riders and bulls — compete for top titles at the event. The riders are vying for the 2020 PBR World Champion title, while the bulls are going for the 2020 YETI PBR World Champion Bucking Bull title.

Among the 97 animal athletes that have qualified, 17 bulls hail from Dakota Rodeo of Mandan and nine-time Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger.

Among the 17 bulls is reigning World Champion Bull and current World No. 2, “Smooth Operator.” He will buck alongside fellow North Dakota-raised bulls “Short Night,” “The Right Stuff,” and “Sky Harbor,” among others.

The 2020 PBR World Finals take place November 12 – 15 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

For more on the complete list of qualifiers, click here.