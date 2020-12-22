‘That’s a sign your immune system is working’: Side effects are ‘normal’ with COVID-19 vaccines

With the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines, many people may have questions about side effects.

During the clinical trials, people who were administered the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine experienced fever, joint pain and redness around the injection site.

These symptoms are said to last one to two days after receiving the dosage.

We spoke with a North Dakota Department of Health consultant who says the side effects are normal and a sign that your immune system is reacting to the vaccine.

“It’s more common to see these side effects after you receive the second dose of the vaccine. So don’t be surprised if after the first dose you may have minimal or very few side effects, but after the second dose if that fever or those body aches are slightly more prominent again that’s a sign your immune system is working,” said Kylie Hall.

Hall says during the clinical trial side effects were more common in the Moderna vaccine than the Pfizer.