BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to UTTC, The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow is held every second weekend in September. This is a contest powwow, where dancers and singers compete for prize money. Judges selected by the Head Dance Judges will evaluate a dancer’s performance based on knowledge and skill of their category; keeping time with the drum; and regalia.

The UTTC International Powwow is one of the last large outdoor events on the northern Great Plains powwow circuit.

For that reason, this annual event is known as the Home of the Champions.

To watch it live on our stream: click here.

Also airing on the Dakota’s CW:

Friday, Sept. 9: 6:45 – 10 PM

Saturday, Sept. 10: 12:45 – 4 PM and 6:45-10 PM

Sunday, Sept. 11: 12:30 – 4 PM