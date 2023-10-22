BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —For the 6th year in a row, Bismarck hosted the annual, JunKin CuZins event this weekend.

With over 100 vendors, particpants share, the event was a hoot.

Taking up two halls in the Bismarck Event Center, with unique handmade, upcycled, hand-crafted, and one-of-a-kind treasures, this was an event just about everyone could enjoy.

Outside of the vendors and shopping, there was live music as well.

The family friendly event welcomed about 4,500 shoppers this year.

Participants shared there was even a bus load of ladies who came from Fargo just to attend.

If you missed this weekend don’t worry it will be back next year.

This was a great kick off to the holiday season, as decorating is beginning left and right.

To learn more about the next one and future events visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1135650617144060/ .