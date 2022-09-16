DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) —

The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to bring the Seventh Annual Harvest Festival to the campus of Dickinson State University on Saturday, September 17.

Festivities will get underway at 11 AM.

Food trucks, marketplace vendors, inflatables, free entertainment, a pumpkin patch, plus other activities will be available that day. Admission is FREE and all ages are invited to attend.

Weather may be bad in the morning, so to check to see if the festival is delayed,