The Aftermath of the McQuade Softball Tournament

The 44th annual McQuade’s softball tournament for charity wrapped up on Sunday.

The three-day event had 464 teams coming from 12 different states across the country. 119 umpires also assisted with the tournament.

This year they had a play ball event for the youth that featured the USA Patriots.

Cleanup starts after the tournament is over and will take an hour and a half on each location.

The tournament took place on 40 different diamonds between Bismarck and Mandan at seven fields.

“Some of these teams don’t see each other than once a year, but over the years they have developed a special bond. So, we have fans that follow certain teams, teams hook up and follow each other. But, what it boils down to in the long run is this is a tournament for charity. There is not another one like this in the United States,” said Mike Wolf, Tournament Director.

Next year, Organizers plan to expand the tournament by getting more diamonds in Bismarck and plan to add a girl’s fastpitch division to the tournament. Proceeds will benefit 40 different charities and organizations throughout the state.