The American Dream: An ideas festival for free thinkers

A festival that’s a total “Game Changer” is taking place this weekend.

Game Changer is an annual ideas festival — it’s for people who never want to stop learning or growing. Each year there’s a theme and this year it’s all about the American Dream and the “Four Freedoms” Franklin D. Roosevelt believed in: Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear.

“Game Changer is that we bring in a community, and in this sense we bring in our state and people of all different races, positions, socio-economic jobs, everything and they come in with their opinions willing to share and to listen so that we can come to a position as a state and a community where we can be free thinkers,” said Sue Skalicky, Program Officer for Humanities North Dakota.

Ticket prices for the event go up tomorrow, so if you’re thinking about attending, you may want to buy your tickets today.

