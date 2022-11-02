BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The holiday season is now in full swing. The temperatures are dropping, candy has been collected, and there are smiles all around. But one local place has the hacks, decorations, and just about all you need to kick off one special holiday the right way.

The holiday doors have opened up at the winter wonderland at Roberts Floral. The week of November 2nd through the 12th is the shop’s annual Christmas Open House — and it’s filled with trees, ornaments, decorations, chocolates, and more. KX met with the shop’s owner Laura Wressler, who told us all about the history of the festivities.

“This has kind of always been our weekend that we do it,” Wressler explained. “Since the very beginning, around this time, a lot of women are shopping or they have the family gathering together, so it just kind of started naturally this weekend.”

But why so early?

Many of you may be saying, it’s only the first week of November.

“It’s just good to get in the mood and see beautiful things and Christmas gets a little hectic. The further along people get, it’s kind of nice to just feel the joy and see beautiful things and buy some gifts,” said Wressler.

KX has often been known to give our viewers little helpful hints, and In honor of the upcoming holidays (and while we’re here at Roberts Floral), we took a ride on Santa’s sleigh to check out a fun, crafty hack that you can buy or put together on your own. Wrestler taught us the ins and outs of spruce decorating, as depicted in the video.

Roberts Floral offers a number of topper decorations and different size spruce tops for the holidays.

It may not be the holidays just yet, but the floral shop is already in high spirits, offering cider and more to set the mood as you shop. We did not want to spoil the entire experience for you all, so here’s a secret. There’s an entire other floor, full of themed trees, decorations, and more that you will just have to see for yourself.

This still isn’t everything the location has to offer, though. This Friday, Robert’s Floral, in Bismarck, will host its annual wine and cheese event. And on Saturday Mr. and Mrs. Claus will both be in, for pictures with the little ones as well as the entire family.

For more upcoming events during the holiday season and times for it all, go to https://www.robertsfloral.com/ .