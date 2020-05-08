Live Now
The ARC in Williston keeping kids fit with new program

Teen Fitness and Agility is a 4-week program teaching and applying different exercises like benching, squatting and power cleaning as well as sport-specific off-season training at The ARC in Williston.

It’s for kids ages 12 to 18 years old and it’s set to begin May 12 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Coordinator and Strength and Condition Specialist Adam Kitchens says this is The ARC’s initiative to get kids out of the house and staying both fit and healthy.

“This is definitely a good way for them to get off the couch especially not having school or having those phys-ed classes going on right now so we’re just excited to get the kids in here,” he said.

Kitchens says for now, they’ll only allow six kids at a time in order to practice safe distancing.

