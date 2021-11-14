The Badlands Conservation Alliance members meet in Bismarck

The Badlands Conservation Alliance members say they’re fighting land development and infrastructure that could harm the state’s badlands.

The group says they’re concerned about the Davis oil refinery being built near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

They also expressed concern over a bridge over the Little Missouri River, as well as air quality issues.

Author Clay Jenkinson was also at the meeting — his recent book Language of Cottonwoods outlines conservation issues in the state.

“He has a chapter where he talks about the Little Missouri River, and his passion about protecting it. As I was reading it, I got it when it first came out some months ago, I was literally sitting in my living room yelling all right because he’s so passionate about protecting those lands,” Badlands Conservation Alliance Executive Director Elizabeth Loos said.

Sunday afternoon, the group met in person for the first time since the start of COVID-19.