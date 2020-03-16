The Banquet Bismarck to only hand out to-go boxes

The Banquet Bismarck announced it will only be handing out to-go boxes from now until further notice. The to-go boxes apply to their Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday meal service.

The Banquet Bismarck said Adopt-a-Block has not been affected and they will continue providing groceries as usual.

If you or someone you know is struggling or is worried about where their next meal will come from, you can direct them to The Banquet or Adopt-a-Block.

They said they welcome anyone and everyone, no questions asked. For hours, days and locations of services, visit The Banquet’s website: CLICK HERE.