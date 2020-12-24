The Banquet in Bismarck serving 300 free meals for Christmas Eve lunch

A Bismarck nonprofit is feeding up to 300 people with its Christmas Eve lunch.

The Banquet serves roughly 1,100 meals weekly to those in the community at either Trinity Lutheran Church or the Salvation Army.

Meals are free to those who stop by and either pick up a box or sit down to eat. The Banquet’s marketing manager says they rely on community sponsors to pay for the meals and contribute food, which has been harder to get during the pandemic.

“There is a tremendous need for this service in the community. Besides just feeding people the food, it’s a place for community. I’ve seen the same people coming here for the seven years I’ve been volunteering, and it means so much to have a safe place in the community for them to come and eat,” said Michael Reiner.

To find out how to volunteer or sponsor a meal for the Banquet, check out their website here.

