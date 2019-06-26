The Banquet served a record 1,200 meals to the community last week

The Banquet served 218 meals this Sunday at the Salvation Army. That is the most meals they’ve ever distributed. Their total meal count for the week was almost 1,200. Also, their new Adopt-a-Block Distribution Truck distributed about 2,000 pounds of food last Wednesday evening in the Jeannette Myhre School parking lot.



The Banquet distributed food to the community at Jeannette Myhre School on June 19. This was the first of many distributions since they became affiliates of the Dream Center Network.

They will be distributing meals again tonight at 5:30 at Jeannette Myhre and will be there until 7 pm.



With the new partnership with The Dream Center Network, The Banquet is able to fight hunger in our community at a larger capacity.

Every Monday and Wednesday the Adopt a Block truck is unloaded and people are given free food.

Rain or shine, The Banquet Dream Center Adopt-a-Block Truck will be in the Jeannette Myhre School parking lot 919 S. 12th St. Bismarck from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm for food distribution-dairy products/milk, bakery product, meats and more.

Karla & Jim on the Adopt-a-Block truck. The truck will be at Jeannette Myhre School on Wednesday evening from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm.



The Banquet is also looking for volunteers for July distributions.

Serving times are:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 7 pm and Saturdays from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 502 N 4th St., and Sundays at noon at the Salvation Army located at 601 South Washington St.

Check out our WEB EXTRA interview with The Banquet here.