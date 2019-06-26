The Banquet served a record 1,200 meals to the community last week

The Banquet served 218 meals this Sunday at the Salvation Army. That is the most meals they’ve ever distributed. Their total meal count for the week was almost 1,200. Also, their new Adopt-a-Block Distribution Truck distributed about 2,000 pounds of food last Wednesday evening in the Jeannette Myhre School parking lot.
They will be distributing meals again tonight at 5:30 at Jeannette Myhre and will be there until 7 pm.
With the new partnership with The Dream Center Network, The Banquet is able to fight hunger in our community at a larger capacity.
Every Monday and Wednesday the Adopt a Block truck is unloaded and people are given free food.
The Banquet is also looking for volunteers for July distributions.
Serving times are:
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 7 pm and Saturdays from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 502 N 4th St., and Sundays at noon at the Salvation Army located at 601 South Washington St.
