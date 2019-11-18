The Berthold Police Dept. is Getting into the Christmas Spirit

The Berthold Police Department is already getting into the Christmas spirit, and they have a grasp on the true meaning of the holiday.

These pictures are from their Facebook page this evening.

The PD is hosting its third annual Holiday Drive: collecting food, toys and winter clothing to give to kids in need in their community.

Chief Al Schmidt says they were able to help 25 kids with their first drive, and last year, the PD helped well over 100 young ones. They are partnering with Trinity Hospital, and plan to make special visits, complete with toys and cheer.

Chief Schmidt says these items will be available at the Police Department free of charge on a designated day. Families in dire need are welcome to call anonymously, to make special arrangements.

The Chief says they’ll be holding a party for special needs children and children battling significant health problems on December 19th.

Berthold Police are accepting new and used toys and children’s clothing now. Food donations are also appreciated and will be distributed by the Berthold Pantry. Money donations are welcome and checks can be made out to the City of Berthold.

All donations can be dropped off at City Hall during business hours or call after hours.

