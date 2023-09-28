BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck was voted the number one pumpkin patch in the Peace Garden State.

According to a news release, there were only two runner-ups in this contest.

Pumpkin picking is a cherished tradition as the golden hues of fall surrounds us. Families are flocking to their favorite spots this season.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed families across the country to rate their favorite pumpkin-picking spots so others are aware of them.

North Dakota residents were quizzed of course, and Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck, Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch in West Fargo, and A-Maze-N’ Clown Pumpkin Patch in Jamestown were the top three.

Nestled in Bismarck is where people can find the state’s top pick: Papa’s Pumpkin Patch.

From September 10 until October 21, people can enjoy the spirit of the season by picking pumpkins in fall foliage. As long as the weather cooperates, from 12-7 p.m., anyone over two years of age can pay $6 to join the fun inside. Season passes can be purchased for $20 if people plan on going back multiple times.

But the pumpkin patch has more than just pumpkins, there are hayrides, a corn maze, a pumpkin cannon, an animal barn, a play area, and even concessions.

In West Fargo, people can head over to Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch, which was rated second-best.

From 1-6 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, they have plenty of things for families to enjoy. Tickets are $12 a person, $10 for military, and kids under two are free.

They have pumpkin-picking, hayrides, a corn maze, bale mazes, an animal barn, pedal tractors, a kiddie train, a playground, pumpkin slingshots, painting, and more for every age.

A-Maze-N’ Clown Pumpkin Patch can be found in Jamestown and is open until October 15. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 12-5 p.m. on Sundays, admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and those under two are free.

They have a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, a barrel car train, a hayride, and a pumpkin launcher, everything to make the memories unforgettable.

“Each fall, millions of families bond the simple joys of picking pumpkins in crisp air amid vibrant hues. Our goal for running this survey was to help families discover and create new memories at some of America’s most cherished pumpkin patches,” said Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.