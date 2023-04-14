MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Something crafty is happening in the Magic City on Friday and Saturday.

It is an event for people of all ages to find things they want to wear, eat, or decorate their homes with.

185 vendors are in attendance for The Big One Art & Craft Fair’s 32nd annual Minot Spring Show.

You can find things like clothing for all ages, jewelry, and more.

Lisa Frank, one of the show owners and promoters says this is a great way to for small businesses to get exposure.

“I think it’s really important, especially nowadays with the economy and everything. I think it’s very important to support the local businesses and those small businesses that are trying to make a living with what they make,” said Frank.

Andrew Knudson is an artist and he’s been selling his art for 30 years.

Originally from Minot, he’s lived in Minnesota for the last eight years but often comes back to his home state for craft shows.

“I sell all original artwork on a variety of mediums from turkey feathers to bark to wood pieces,” said Knudson. “Everything is new every year. There’s always new artwork to be seen, in my booth anyway. And in all the booths in general, there’s always new vendors here.”

Bob Hendricks also came to the Spring show from Minnesota.

He says he’s been selling his handmade silver trinkets since the late 90s.

“I like making the fish. The fish are kind of fun. This is our, kind of our signature. That’s where we got our name, silverfish is from the fish. That was the first product we made. And I had all these piece parts left over and I had to do something with them so it evolved, as you can see,” said Hendricks.

And Chris Thomas is another metal lover that’s based in Bismarck.

He takes scrap metal and turns them into planters, mirrors, and other garden and home items.

“I learned Welding on my grandpa’s farm as a kid and then I don’t really have a good answer after that, just started putting things together,” said Thomas. “Everything’s one of a kind. You won’t be able to find it any place else and it makes you smile.”

Frank says on average about 6,000 people attend the Spring show each year.

Entry is free for kids 12 and under and $5 for everyone else.

The Big One Art and Craft Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in Minot at the North Dakota State Fair Center.