BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend.

Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations all across North Dakota. There are also other seasonal Big One events, such as a Minot Spring Show and a Fargo Fall Show, that have been added as the event continues. The Bismarck Christmas Show is the most recent of these, only celebrating its 13th anniversary this year as opposed to the 30+ years of every other event.

On December 18-19th, the event center will be occupied with over 250 booths filled with handmade products. All products are exclusively made by the exhibitors — and with over 180 unique exhibitors of all sorts — from artists and crafters to bakers and those selling pet products — it’s almost guaranteed you’ll be able to find something that catches your eye.

The Big One at the Bismarck Event Center will be open during the following hours this weekend:

Friday, November 18: 10:00 A.M – 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, November 19: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Admission for The Big One is $5 per day. For more information on the craft fair, visit the Big One’s website.