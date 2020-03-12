The Biggest Takeaways from the Governor’s Press Conference

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“We knew this day would come,” said State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, following confirmation of the state’s first case of coronavirus.

She was a key speaker at Thursday morning’s press conference at the Department of Health’s Division of Emergency Preparedness building.

Gov. Doug Burgum assured everyone in attendance there will be more cases of the coronavirus in the Peace Garden State. He said, right now, the risk to North Dakotans is low, but because there is no cure or vaccine, we have to work to slow the rate of spread in our state.

Before stopping over at someone’s house, Burgum said you should now call first.

“Stay home when you’re sick. We in North Dakota, we even like ‘North Dakota tough’, we can be ‘North Dakota tough’, but right now ‘North Dakota tough’ means making the right decisions about protecting yourselves, your family, your friends, and your co-workers,” he shared.

Officials urged everyone not to panic, but to be extra mindful of everyday self-care and hygiene.

However, in response to KX News, Tufte said that emptying store shelves of toilet paper and other household goods is not what they want to see happening.

“It’s unfortunate to see the level of response that we’re seeing around retailers and even some of the actions that would maybe be considered criminal. Rushing out and eliminating all the stock in the stores is not an appropriate measure, especially where we are today,” she added.

Epidemiologist and Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger emphasized the man who was infected contracted the virus out-of-state, not locally. The Ward County man, in his 60s, traveled to the east coast sometime this month before becoming ill with what Kruger called a mild case.

“That’s an important aspect of this investigation…That means that we’re not really looking at community transfer for this case,” Kruger explained.

Regardless, the Governor asks that we begin socially distancing ourselves, even in North Dakota, especially the most vulnerable populations, like the elderly.

Department of Health officials sent out a memo to long-term care facilities today, strongly recommending they limit people coming in to end-of-life visits, and critical care for the time being.

If at any point you feel like you have coronavirus symptoms, officials said call your doctor before going in so they can prepare for your arrival. In the meantime, the Governor said go ahead and self-isolate.

You can be tested anywhere around the state. However, the swabs are sent in for testing at the State Public Health Lab in Bismarck.

The Governor stressed this is a rapidly-evolving situation, so stick with KX News for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"

New Home Buyers

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home Buyers"

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge