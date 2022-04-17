The BisMan Community Food Co-op will be hosting an Entrepreneur Networking Event.

The event will take place tomorrow starting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Mocha Momma’s, Perk N Beans Coffee.

The goal of the event is to network of course and, possibly find a mentor, a business friend, or even new customers, all while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea.

Event planners recommend that you show up with some business cards and a smile.

This is a regular event on the third Monday of each month and it is always held at a different location.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/404046384809248/