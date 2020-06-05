The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is now open

Many people out of work due to the shut down were also out of food and one local food bank was completely closed for two months and was unable to help until now.

The Bismarck Emergency food pantry re-opened 2 weeks ago. They are practicing safe social distancing by limiting their hours and offering curbside pick up only. All they ask is you fill out a form that states how many people are in your family so you get enough food. They have most items from hygiene products to frozen food.

“We’re glad to be open and anxsious to have our clients come visit us and we can help them out,” said Pat Jergenson/Co-chair for Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

This is a free resource for anyone in the community. They are open Mondays and Tuesdays from 1 pm to 4 pm and Thursdays from 1 pm to 6 pm.

The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is located at 725 Memorial Hwy in the back.

