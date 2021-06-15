Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra hosting annual 4th of July concert

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra invites everyone to the State Capitol grounds on July 4th for music, food and fun.

Three guests, including Emily Walter, also known as “Queen of the West,” will perform with Shiloh Christian school as a special guest.

Trombone players of any skill level are invited to be a part of “76 Trombones” and can reach out to the Symphonies’ office.

Fireworks will follow the show when it gets dark.

“This one is extra special because it’s to celebrate the birthday of our country,” BMSO Maestro Beverly Everett said. “Its to celebrate North Dakota and to do it in this incredibly beautiful setting, so for us to have this family-friendly event, it’s a great location to watch the fireworks that usually go off right over there, and we’re playing John Philip Sousa music goes while that happens.”

The event is free, although there will be a $50 package that includes both parking and VIP seating.