Our city and state workers are not the only ones out cleaning up our streets.

This is a story sent in by a few of our viewers.

Apparently there’s a crew of men they call themselves the Blizzard Boys who are currently detailing driveways for the community to get out.

They have been out since the blizzard started and are still goin strong with no rest.

The bliizard boys are using only shovels and a small snowblower.

They’ve picked up over 100 clients so far.

Word of the Blizzard Boys just spreaded by word of mouth throughout the Bis Man area.

None of the guys have reliable transportation or cars with heat, but are still doing this with a passion.

Blizzard Boys by UltraSolutions Incorporated, they are chipping ice so you are safe to walk.