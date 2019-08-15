The Brand New St. Mary’s High School will Open its Doors to 360 Students in a Week

With school about to start across North Dakota, there’s a lot to prepare.

Construction is still being done on the brand new St. Mary’s High School. Is it going to be done before kids head back to class?

That’s what we’re told. Check out the construction going on at the entrance to the school. While it may not look like it from the outside, students will be filling the halls a week from today.

KX News was able to get a tour inside and walk around with a couple of students, Connor and Aubrey, who were also getting their first glance.

The President of Light of Christ Catholic Schools says it’s been a pretty smooth process overall. Construction began last April, and here we are a year and four months later.

The President Light of Christ Catholic Schools, Gerald Vetter shares, “Someone said the other day, ‘You know, it’s a once in a lifetime project to be involved with.’ What a better way than to welcome it with nearly 360 students. I think it’s a day they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

SMCHS Senior Aubrey Roemmich adds, “I was excited to start school before, but now I don’t want to wait a week. I’m really excited.”

Vetter tells me this school is now one of the safest in the area. They’re still working on it, but there will be a nice, long courtyard, so you could see anyone or anything suspicious before they get too close.

They told me they’re mostly looking forward to having their very own football field and getting to watch their team kick-off for the first time.