MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A sweet sound is now coming from our region.

A band in Minot has welcomed back a familiar face to the group, except this time, as a conductor.

The Brass Band of Minot has seen some changes in its leadership this year.

However, this is not a new face to Minot or the band.

“I have conducted occasionally in the past, filling in for the director once in a while, but this is my first year as a full-time conductor,” said Brass Band of Minot Conductor, Wayne Schempp.

The Brass Band of Minot started in 1994.

Over the years, this band has evolved to 30 members currently.

Interestingly enough, a former member of the Brass Band is Schempp himself.

In his 25 years as a member of the band, Schempp says conducting gives him a whole new aspect on music.

“The big difference is I do miss the playing. Playing for 25 years, I do miss that aspect of it, but it’s also very rewarding being the conductor too,” added Schempp.

The sound of the band itself is unlike any other band, as it is strictly brass instruments and percussion. This band also does not use trumpets. Instead, they use cornets.

The band will play multiple concerts throughout the year ranging from classical to Christmas music.

“Well over the years, the four concerts we’ll play quite a variety. Our first concert is primarily patriotic and a tribute to the veterans and active duty military,” said Schempp.

Although Schempp does miss his playing days, he is still able to play from time to time.

The next concert for the Brass Band of Minot will be on November 20 in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the campus of Minot State.