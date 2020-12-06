Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many recommendations have been set in place to keep the spread as minimal as possible, one of the most proven ways being, wearing a mask.

But, if you aren’t disposing of and replacing or washing your mask regularly then it’s not as protective.

The CDC recommends washing your mask after each use.

You can wash it in a washing machine, or by hand.

If you’re using a washing machine, it’s okay to add it in with your regular laundry with standard detergent and the warmest water the cloth material can handle.

One medical professional tells us there are other methods that can help as well like Clyragaurd, a disinfectant spray.

“Transferring over into a disinfectant personal protectant spray taking advantage of virus, bacteria, fungi, and against the sars-cov-2 virus.” Steve Harrison said.

Harrison says the disinfectant spray is harmless and safe to breath.