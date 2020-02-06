Census plays a role in schools

The census has an effect on many things in the state, including schools.

Some school programs depend on federal funds based on the number of children accounted for in the census.

Burleigh County, along with Bismarck Public Schools, is working to bring awareness to the impact the census has on education programs.

Having an accurate count of every child in the state will make a big difference in school districts for the next 10 years.

“People need to remember that everyone needs to be counted. Same with kindergartners. If a kindergartner isn’t counted now, they’re going to be in high school already by the time the next census comes around. And we will have lost some valuable revenue that we could provide services for students,” said BPS Community Relations Director Renae Walker.

BPS receives about 11.5 million in federal funds for programs like child nutrition, special-ed and early head-start.