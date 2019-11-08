The City of Mandan is asking for advice on ways to improve

MANDAN — Officials are asking residents and non-residents to fill out an online survey.

People can rate and offer suggestions on transportation, roads, the public school system and businesses.

The results of the survey will be shared with community leaders and elected officials.

The survey’s purpose is to make Mandan a better place to live and visit.

“In the 2017 survey, we were told that getting more restaurants in our community was one of the most important things to respond in terms of improving Mandan. Years prior lowering property tax has shown up as important,” said Ellen Hube, Business Development & Communications Director.

The survey closes on Nov. 30. About every two to three years the city of Mandan conducts this survey.

