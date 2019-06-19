The City of Richardton is Ready for an Upgrade

Richardton is ready to make some changes.

The schools have recently been upgraded, and they want to keep that small town feel, but citizens have complained about the state of the roads and Richardton could use some additional amenities

So, the City is developing an improvement plan.

The project could cost anywhere between $6- and $12-million, depending on what the Council decides.

The City will likely apply for grants, but an engineer on the project says, some of the funding will probably have to come from special assessments.

SEH Engineering Location Manager Ken Nysether shares, “The people that live here, that want to call this home for the long term, they want it to be a safe community, they want it to be an attractive community. That takes investment; it takes investment and everyone banding together to make the decision that they want this to be home.”

The public comment period is still open until tomorrow.

If you live in Richardton and want a say in some upcoming changes, here’s the link to the site: http://www.sehinc.com/richardton.