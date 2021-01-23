The City of Williston seeking artists for city improvement project

As part of the state-awarded Urban Grant Program, Williston received $204,000 and an additional $275,000 from the state to improve the corridor that connects Recreation Park, the Old Armory, and the James Memorial Art Center.

To enhance the corridor, the city will fix sidewalks, install street trees, and a list of other things.

Now they say they are seeking muralists, sculptors, and artists of all ages to transform the landscape and create a meaningful experience for all.

“This is an opportunity for the community to be able to be involved and to showcase what community means to them and that’s where that theme “community reflections” is coming from,” Williston Communications Strategist Caitlin Pallai said.

Pallai says submissions will be received now until March 1st unless otherwise posted.