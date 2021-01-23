The City of Williston seeking artists for city improvement project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As part of the state-awarded Urban Grant Program, Williston received $204,000 and an additional $275,000 from the state to improve the corridor that connects Recreation Park, the Old Armory, and the James Memorial Art Center.

To enhance the corridor, the city will fix sidewalks, install street trees, and a list of other things.

Now they say they are seeking muralists, sculptors, and artists of all ages to transform the landscape and create a meaningful experience for all.

“This is an opportunity for the community to be able to be involved and to showcase what community means to them and that’s where that theme “community reflections” is coming from,” Williston Communications Strategist Caitlin Pallai said.

Pallai says submissions will be received now until March 1st unless otherwise posted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

New Programs

KX Convo: Jason Matthews

Friday, January 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Daylight Saving Time Bill

Drinks on Christmas Eve

Weatherization Program

Custom Guitars

Caribbean Food Truck

Court Document Update

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News