Dozens of volunteers in the Bismarck and Mandan area did not mind getting their hands dirty working inside and outside during the United Way’s Day of Caring.

“There’s a ton of work that has to be done here, so our guys love to volunteer,” Missouri River Correctional Center Deputy Warden Shannon Davison said.

Jenny Aranda, a scheduler for Marathon Petroleum, and her team volunteered to clean up around The Dakota Foundation.

“Since I’ve been at the refinery, we’ve done it every year or so for about seven years in a row now,” Aranda said.

Those tasks included scrubbing walls, mopping and cleaning the kitchen, and even some groundskeeping.

“It’s a part of your responsibility as a person to help out your community and the things that you can,” Aranda said.

About 50 volunteers from the Department of Corrections did groundskeeping work as well at the Dakota Zoo.

“Being able to be a part of the community and then being able to give back; especially while they’re incarcerated. It’s meaningful work to them,” Davison said.

TR 4 Heart & Soul, an organization that assists individuals with disabilities, also got a facelift. Volunteers painted and did some tasks to brighten up the facility.

“It’s really cool, I definitely see individuals come out here and take advantage of the great program that TR 4 has out here in Bismarck, and it really is a great opportunity for those with disabilities to get out here and enjoy some horseback riding,” Marathon HR Business Partner, DeEll Jordre said.