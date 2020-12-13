The Community of Ray lifted kids’ spirits with gifting event

Although Christmas may look a little different this year for most, there’s one tradition that has stood strong.

KX News took a trip to the small, but tight-knit community of Ray where a Christmas event is lifting kids’ spirits.

The holidays are about joy and giving and that’s exactly what’s happening here at the Ray Senior Center

“It’s really cool that the community can put this on.” Ray Resident Juli Gilder said.

For the second straight year, Santa Saturday is in full swing..

“It originally started over in Burlington where I had volunteered at a group there and then when I moved back into this area this is something I wanted to bring back to the area.” Coordinator Ashley Baldwin said.

Hundreds of items from toys and tools, to jewelry stack the many tables around the building.

“All donations. This year we mostly had donations from personal people and some businesses donated. Because of COVID we were lacking in the donation department, but a lot of people really stepped up, so everyhting is donated.” Baldwin said.

Kids between the ages of 2 and 18 who decided to come were able to choose up to ten gifts.

“They pay a dollar a gift and they get to shop for family and friends without mom and dad around. They get to go shopping with a personal shopper, get all ther gifts wrapped, and then they get sent back out to mom and dad with everything ready to put under the tree.” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says the purpose of the event is to make sure kids are able to provide for their loved ones during Christmas, something one kid says may not have been possible without an event like this.

“It means that people can get gifts for their family even if they don’t have a lot of money so this makes sure that everybody feels nice that they got included.” Ray Resident-Attendee Caleb Loose said.

Although gifts were the main focus of todays event, that wasn’t the only take away.

“Everybody leaves with their gifts, a hot meal, and extra food to take home.”

Santa Clause also made a special appearance, giving kids the opportunity to make their Christmas wishes, and have a photo to take home.