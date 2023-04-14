BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 47 years in a row. A conference for workshops, powerful and informative general sessions, hot topic issue discussions, and an exhibit full of new products.

The North Dakota EMS Association’s annual conference and tradeshow is back and better professionals say.

“One thing that we’ve added to the conference is more of an EMS and fire collaborative effort. We offered a class yesterday that focused on firefighter rehab, and how EMS can contribute to that care on a fire scene,” said Fire Department Representative for EMS, Ben Willey.

Geared toward EMT nurses, dispatchers, law enforcement, and even social workers, this conference not only helps with knowledge but also assists in getting the needed certificate hours to be in the field.

Representatives say in more rural areas it becomes harder to get the needed networking and training done.

Which is why this rising star from Billings County has made the trip.

“My boss texted me or I asked him about this and what it was and had to join it and he said I should come and he didn’t tell me why, and he said maybe you’ll get something and I was like yeah maybe I’ll get a coat that would be cool, and then I come here today and I got the Rising Star Award which just blew me away because I’m so new and I feel like I haven’t done anything yet but we do and we’ve done as much as we can, and I’ve been on call as much as I can. It was really exciting, said Billings County EMS, Rising Star Award Winner, Jewel Gray.

Not only can excitement and knowledge be found under this roof but important reminders as well.

“Wanna be ready and be able to take care of their patients the best that they can,” said Gray.

“There’s always changing practices and the standards within the country on how to provide EMS care. A conference like this allows us to bring that information to our first responders,” said Willey.

“Bringing in people from the Bismarck area, but also the entire state to learn, and develop as a system as a whole,” said NW Regional Representative for Board of Directors, Corey Johnson.

“There’s always evolving technologies, the equipment that we use from an AD to cots, to the ambulances themselves,” said Willey

“I would be curious to take a look at all the equipment. It’s really fascinating to see, especially being new, what other places use for their equipment and to test it out,” said Gray.

Whether it is your first year or your third year, there’s always something new to learn at the North Dakota EMS Association conference.

The conference will continue at the Bismarck Event Center until Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can learn more about their upcoming events on the North Dakota Emergency Medical Services Association website.