The cost of cancer; and where to find help

Taking on a cancer diagnosis is scary and physically costly. Add that on top of a staggering financial burden, and you begin to picture the real toll of the disease.

Treatment, medications, and continued care can range from a few thousand dollars to over $100,000.

Jennifer Matt’s role at the Bismarck Cancer Center is to meet with patients going through radiation and manage any stressors surrounding that, which includes finances. The cancer center has financial assistance available for its patients, and free support groups for any patients, regardless of where someone is or was treated.

“A lot of times, treatment sometimes turns into a full time or a part-time job and people aren’t able to work as many hours, or they’ve had to take time off, or they’ve had to go on disability; or they don’t feel well and they’re not able to get in as many hours at work. So I would say a fair amount comes with financial concerns,” Matt, the Social Worker Reach Coordinator explained.

She says financial assistance is generally available for any type of cancer, but it’s been tougher to come by during the pandemic. Matt says to ask the physician in charge of your care where to look online or call to learn more.