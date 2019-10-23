Agriculture and your health

Farmers can relate to the struggle of harvest season, especially when things don’t go as planned.

KX News spoke with former agriculture reporter here at KX News and now Farm and Ranch director for KFGO on ways you can deal with the aftermath.

Sarah Heinrich says the state of agriculture in North Dakota is tough — referring to market, trade and weather.

Although farmers lose money during harvest season and struggle to care for their animals, Heinrich says mental health is a top concern in the industry.

It’s important to take care of yourself, get the resources you need, and talk with others about the problems you are having.

“Every producer has a lot on their plate right now, so mental health is of top concern. So, take care of yourself, you are the most vital and important piece of your operation and next year is a new year,” said Heinrich.

Other advice Heinrich gave is for new farmers to be cautious — take your time out in the fields in order to avoid getting equipment stuck.

As for ranchers, watch out for sickness in calves and animals under stress during this time of year.

The USDA crop report said 20 percent of soybeans and only 4 percent of corn have been harvested in North Dakota this year. Typically, 80 percent of soybeans would have been harvested by now and 25 percent of corn.