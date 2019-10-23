Agriculture and your health

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Farmers can relate to the struggle of harvest season, especially when things don’t go as planned.

KX News spoke with former agriculture reporter here at KX News and now Farm and Ranch director for KFGO on ways you can deal with the aftermath.

Sarah Heinrich says the state of agriculture in North Dakota is tough — referring to market, trade and weather.

Although farmers lose money during harvest season and struggle to care for their animals, Heinrich says mental health is a top concern in the industry.

It’s important to take care of yourself, get the resources you need, and talk with others about the problems you are having.

“Every producer has a lot on their plate right now, so mental health is of top concern. So, take care of yourself, you are the most vital and important piece of your operation and next year is a new year,” said Heinrich.

Other advice Heinrich gave is for new farmers to be cautious — take your time out in the fields in order to avoid getting equipment stuck.

As for ranchers, watch out for sickness in calves and animals under stress during this time of year.

The USDA crop report said 20 percent of soybeans and only 4 percent of corn have been harvested in North Dakota this year. Typically, 80 percent of soybeans would have been harvested by now and 25 percent of corn.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

Josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall"

Water Tower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Tower"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22"

A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning"

Salted Lands Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salted Lands Council"

BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2"

Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig"

Stutsman County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stutsman County Flooding"

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge