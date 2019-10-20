The Dakota Marker Game the site for College Gameday this Saturday

ESPN’s flagship college football morning show will head to Brookings, South Dakota for the first time ever to feature the Dakota Marker Game.

College Gameday broadcasts live all around the country on the campuses of the schools involved in marquee matchups.

College Gameday last visited the Dakotas on September 13th, 2014 when the Bison hosted Incarnate Word, where NDSU rolled 58-0.

North Dakota State is 2-0 in games College Gameday has visited. The live show will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning up until 11 a.m. when the east coast games kickoff.

The Dakota Marker Game will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

