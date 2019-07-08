The Dakota Zoo got three new wolf pups

Shanook, Fang, and Canyon are gray wolves that just arrived from other captive facilities.

These three-month-old wolves come from South Dakota and Minnesota. They will also join the adult gray wolf in the exhibit.

There are now seven wolves in total at the zoo, and the zookeeper says they will be a great addition to the pack.

“They are a protected species and they used to be very popular in the United States and there is a lot less of them now. So, just learning about them and their history. People will see them and see how beautiful they are and how they look a lot like dogs but they are very different and wild,” said Julie Tedrow, Zookeeper at Dakota Zoo.

The Dakota zoo has about 600 animals in total.