Intermittent fasting is a fairly popular weight loss strategy where a person eats in shorter intervals throughout the day.



While it is effective for many, there’s bad news, according to a new study.



The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey looked at adults 40-years and older who were intermittent fasting and compared that to mortality rates and cause of death over a number of years.



This prospective study found people who skipped breakfast were at an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease and those who skipped lunch or dinner were at an increased risk of all-cause mortality, which is death due to any cause.



Dietician Rachel Anderson explains that when intermittent fasting, you’re teaching your body not to trust your own hunger cues.



But not everybody is hungry upon waking.

Some may feel nauseous when they first eat in the morning, but Iverson suggests rather than skipping breakfast, try some simple carbohydrates.



Iverson says by consuming carbohydrates when you wake up, such as a mini ginger ale, apple juice, fruit or even a trail mix, your body won’t produce as many stress hormones and your body’s cells will get the energy they need from the carbohydrates.