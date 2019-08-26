The Department of Health Recommends all Pre-teens Get the HPV Vaccine

In continuing coverage: A vaccine that could prevent about 92 percent of cancers caused by HPV.

Yesterday we told you about a new CDC report that says nearly 44,000 cancers associated with HPV were reported each year from 2012 to 2016.

Researchers say it’s critical to improve vaccination rates among all pre-teens.

The North Dakota Department of recently reported that the percent of teens in the state receiving the first dose of Human Papillomavirus vaccine has increased from 72.5 percent in 2017 to 76.7 percent in 2018. That’s according to information released by the CDC.

The Department of Health says the vaccine achieves the most complete protection against HPV cancers when it’s completed before age 13.

The HPV vaccine is recommended for boys and girls starting at age 11.

If the series is started before the 15th birthday, only two doses are recommended. If the series is started at age 15 or older, then three doses are recommended.

The Department’s Immunization Manager says it’s important kids are getting all recommended doses.

They tell us, children who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover vaccines can receive it at no cost through the Vaccines for Children Program.