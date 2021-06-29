DSU Heritage Foundation announces plans for a new sports facility

The Dickinson State University Heritage Foundation announced plans for a groundbreaking for a sports facility to be known as the Sanford Sports Complex.

Sanford was one of two organizations along with the American Bank Center that provided lead gifts for the complex.

Plans for this facility include five soccer fields, four softball fields, a concession stand and a large parking lot.

“What this softball field will provide for our community is an important quality of life, features that enables our growing softball program and our huge soccer program to play on world-class facilities,” said Dickinson Mayor Scott Decker.

Which is exciting news for Dickinson State’s Athletic Director Pete Stanton.

“Our women’s softball team does not have a facility, it’s a shared facility on their own that they can practice with. We are running out of room for the Dickinson Diamond Softball Tournament,” said Stanton.

The Sanford Sports Complex will be used and shared by DSU, the public schools and Parks and Recreation.

“To bring together the schools and bring together Dickinson State in united efforts, you just don’t see that very often,” Stanton said.

Guy Fridley says the space at the current sports facility is not large enough to accommodate sport’s needs, which is why he can’t wait for the new one.

“Our old softball complex where our teams currently play on is a little over 50 years old, and it’s not set up and it’s not conducive to be able to play in tournaments and host any tournaments. It’s just virtually impossible,” Fridley said.

“I’ve got a daughter aged seven; she’s a softball player. We have got a son who is five and a half and he is a soccer player. They’re involved in many different activities. Who knows what they’ll become or where their talents may be,” said resident Carter Fong.

The total cost to build the facility is $7 million and funds are still being raised by the foundation.

