MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you want to see some furry friends launch themselves to new heights, then the Dock Dogs event is for you.

You can check out the canine aquatics contest this weekend at the new Scheels in Minot.

Dock diving is a national competition that combines speed, agility, and long-distance leaping into a pool.

Pups of all breeds and sizes are vying for the furthest jump, the highest jump, and the quickest returns.

The contest aims to showcase the athleticism of the ‘dog-letes’, as they compete for spots at the World Championship event.

“It’s more fun getting everyone involved, and watching us play with the dogs. Competition aside, we’re having fun with our dogs, and that’s the bottom line,” said Sheri Mcclaine, the Administrator for the Dock Dogs competition.

The final competition starts tomorrow at 10 a.m in the Scheels parking lot.