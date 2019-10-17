The DOCR Hopes to Keep Low-Risk Offenders Out of Jail, and Save Money Too

About 62 percent of the jail population is being held in some kind of pretrial status across the US, meaning they have not seen a judge yet.

The North Dakota Department of Corrections says this comes at a big cost to our state budget, and to those being detained.

Pretrial detainees are often dealing with financial hardship due to losing their job and sometimes, their housing.

The DOCR is concerned, particularly with low-level offenders who cannot afford a bond, of sometimes, just $100. So they are stuck in jail awaiting a day in court.

Adam Anderson with Parole and Probation is a part of a team working on a solution, pretrial services.

They will now have three offices dedicated to conducting risk assessments for offenders before they sit in front of a judge. The information from the assessments will be given to the judge ahead of a bond hearing, recommending what type of bond the offender should receive: whether that be a lower bond, no bond, or the pretrial office could recommend they be jailed, depending on risk.

Adam Anderson is the Program Manager for Pretrial Services.

He shares, “When you look at a low-risk offender or defendant, just a couple of days in jail can remove them from a lot of the supports they receive in the community. They may already have problems they’re dealing with.”

The three sites were chosen based on letters of interest from district court judges. They will be in the South Central, East Central, and North Central judicial districts.

Anderson expects pretrial assessments will begin in the summer of 2020 for offenders in those districts.